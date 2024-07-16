Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 66.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Progressive by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,650,000 after buying an additional 1,045,883 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 4,545.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after buying an additional 690,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 811,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,237,000 after buying an additional 597,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Progressive from $281.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,742,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $217.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.07. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $217.77. The company has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

