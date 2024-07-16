Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

