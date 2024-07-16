Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.38 Million in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DYNF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $379,294,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,554,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,696,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 14,146.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 947,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,076,000 after buying an additional 941,009 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,668,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.