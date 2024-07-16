Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $547,000 in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $564,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 5,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.93. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $121.57. The company has a market capitalization of $944.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.13.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $206.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.17 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.30%. As a group, analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.75.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

