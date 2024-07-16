Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $552,000 in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDMT shares. Barclays began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

FDMT stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,466,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $44,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,206.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,466,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,847 shares of company stock worth $774,496 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Further Reading

