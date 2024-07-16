Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $600,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in NU by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002,685 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NU by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,540,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681,625 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015,719 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NU by 32.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992,413 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

