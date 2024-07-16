Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,483,800,000 after buying an additional 408,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $147,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $114,211,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $88,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $242.85 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,436 shares of company stock worth $67,029,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.65.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

