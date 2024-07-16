Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,593 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.12.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $152.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

