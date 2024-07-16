Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,505 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $4,881,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335 over the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $135.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

