Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,416 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 169.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $253.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.