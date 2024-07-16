Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,435 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.6% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.5% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 38,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 869,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,379,000 after acquiring an additional 103,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

