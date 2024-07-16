Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $397.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.01 and a 1-year high of $548.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

