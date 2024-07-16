Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,914 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 103.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 91.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 102.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 99.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average is $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 54.93%.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

