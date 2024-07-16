Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 30,365 Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Mativ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mativ by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mativ by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mativ by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of MATV stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.62%.

Mativ Profile

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.