Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 151.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $129.23 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $179.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,730.00.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

