Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,713,000 after buying an additional 1,041,608 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,595,000 after acquiring an additional 50,209 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Atmos Energy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,008,000 after purchasing an additional 242,722 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,411,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,808,000 after purchasing an additional 446,292 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Atmos Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,347,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,153,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $120.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.72. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

