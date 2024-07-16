Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 21,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:FI opened at $155.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

