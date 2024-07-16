Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 839.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

TT opened at $341.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $347.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.61.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.