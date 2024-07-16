Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,941.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,871.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,885.07. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $34.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.