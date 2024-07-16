Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

