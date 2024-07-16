Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 84,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000.

NASDAQ:FID opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $16.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.3378 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

