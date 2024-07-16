Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,914 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,914 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,517,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,377,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 202,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 137,896 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 719,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after buying an additional 96,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,275,000.

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

