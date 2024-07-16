Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 126,901 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 88.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,901 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $91.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average is $86.05.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.