Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,214 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $20,057,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Sysco Trading Down 0.5 %

SYY stock opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.