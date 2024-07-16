Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,257 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,864,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,434,000 after purchasing an additional 53,526 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,811,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,728,000 after purchasing an additional 77,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,954,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 976,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,781 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in STERIS by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,430,000 after purchasing an additional 779,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $220.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.80 and its 200 day moving average is $221.21.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on STE. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

