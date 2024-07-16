Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,663 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MKC opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,458 shares of company stock worth $6,235,714. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

