Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,905 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

GOVT opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

