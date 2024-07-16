Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,816,000 after purchasing an additional 558,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,541,000 after purchasing an additional 302,630 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after purchasing an additional 237,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,771,000 after purchasing an additional 196,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

