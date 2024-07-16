Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 602 Shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $242,822,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 72,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,039,000.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

UYLD opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.31 and a 12-month high of $51.13.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Profile

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

