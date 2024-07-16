Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 623 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,319 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6,600.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $100.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 250.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $102.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,554 shares of company stock valued at $33,414,310 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.