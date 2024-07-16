Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 719 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $79,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $66,279,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,144,000 after buying an additional 359,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

RCL stock opened at $167.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.22 and its 200 day moving average is $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $167.92.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

