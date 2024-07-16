Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 944 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 313,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 217,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,569,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

