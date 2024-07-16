Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 44,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suzano by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Suzano in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Suzano in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Suzano by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUZ opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

