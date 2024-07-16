Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,059,000 after buying an additional 1,323,775 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after buying an additional 1,223,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,444,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,692,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after buying an additional 828,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,019,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $145.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.33 and a 200 day moving average of $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

