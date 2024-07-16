Constellium (CSTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, analysts expect Constellium to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSTM stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Constellium has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $23.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSTM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

