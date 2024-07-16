Contrasting Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amalgamated Financial and German American Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amalgamated Financial $387.41 million 2.34 $87.98 million $3.06 9.71 German American Bancorp $316.92 million 3.55 $85.89 million $2.85 13.29

Amalgamated Financial has higher revenue and earnings than German American Bancorp. Amalgamated Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

75.9% of Amalgamated Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of German American Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Amalgamated Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of German American Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Amalgamated Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Amalgamated Financial pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. German American Bancorp pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. German American Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. German American Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Amalgamated Financial and German American Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amalgamated Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 German American Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Amalgamated Financial currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.69%. German American Bancorp has a consensus price target of $36.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.06%. Given Amalgamated Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Amalgamated Financial is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Amalgamated Financial has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amalgamated Financial and German American Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amalgamated Financial 23.22% 16.34% 1.17% German American Bancorp 25.83% 13.68% 1.38%

Summary

Amalgamated Financial beats German American Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various commercial loans comprising commercial and industrial, multifamily mortgage, and commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; and retail loans, such as residential real estate, consumer solar, and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill payment, online cash management, and safe deposit box rental services; debit and ATM cards; and trust, custody, and investment management services comprising asset safekeeping, corporate actions, income collections, proxy, account transition, asset transfers, and conversion management services. Further, it provides investment products, such as funds spanning equity, fixed-income, real estate, and alternative investment products; and brokerage, asset management, and insurance products. Amalgamated Financial Corp. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. It also offers checking, saving, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; wire transfer; credit cards; home equity, mortgages, and small business; treasury management; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, digital wallet, mobile check deposit, credit score and report, money management, and estatements, as well as wealth advisory. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

