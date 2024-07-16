Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $115.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $107.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.39. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,774 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.4% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

