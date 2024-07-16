Corcel (LON:CRCL) Shares Down 4%

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) dropped 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 4,828,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 15,166,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.81 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

About Corcel

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.

