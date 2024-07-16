CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Stock Price Up 2.5%

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 371,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 538,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

CRMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

CorMedix Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $269.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CorMedix in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

