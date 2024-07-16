Corning (NYSE:GLW) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $51.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Corning traded as high as $46.19 and last traded at $46.19, with a volume of 21249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLW. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Get Corning alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Corning by 8.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 146,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 149,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $291,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.