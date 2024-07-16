CoStar Group (CSGP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect CoStar Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. On average, analysts expect CoStar Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.12, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.