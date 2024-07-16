Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.7 days.

OTCMKTS CVOSF remained flat at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

