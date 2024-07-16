Cranswick plc (CWK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 67.30 on August 30th

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 67.30 ($0.87) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $22.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cranswick Stock Up 0.4 %

CWK opened at GBX 4,625 ($59.98) on Tuesday. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 3,158 ($40.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,660 ($60.43). The company has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,192.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,417.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,168.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,900 ($63.55) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,921 ($63.82) to GBX 5,312 ($68.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

Further Reading

