Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Holdings Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,776 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Credicorp worth $30,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,152,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,720,000 after buying an additional 99,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 972,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,881,000 after buying an additional 74,152 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 933,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after buying an additional 35,167 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 769,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,345,000 after buying an additional 37,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,350,000 after buying an additional 79,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

BAP opened at $168.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.25 and its 200-day moving average is $163.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $180.21.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $9.4084 per share. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

