Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Credo Technology Group traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $33.05, with a volume of 1045448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

CRDO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,863,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,557,895.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,143,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,015,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $8,018,459.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,863,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,557,895.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 951,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,730,794 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,303 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,362,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,224,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $22,535,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 290.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,184,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 881,344 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.83 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

