Critical Survey: KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for KORE Group and Mynaric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get KORE Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Mynaric 0 0 0 0 N/A

KORE Group presently has a consensus target price of $14.70, suggesting a potential upside of 957.55%. Given KORE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Mynaric.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

KORE Group has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mynaric has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KORE Group and Mynaric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -57.97% -123.65% -14.99% Mynaric N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KORE Group and Mynaric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $276.61 million 0.08 -$167.04 million ($9.40) -0.15 Mynaric $5.83 million N/A -$101.22 million N/A N/A

Mynaric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORE Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Mynaric shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of KORE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Mynaric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KORE Group beats Mynaric on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

(Get Free Report)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Mynaric

(Get Free Report)

Mynaric AG develops and manufactures laser communication products for aerospace-based communication networks for government and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Air and Space segments. The company's laser communication technology provides long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless space, airborne, and terrestrial applications. It offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles. Its products provide wireless connectivity solutions to link satellites, high-altitude platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, and aircraft. Mynaric AG was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.