Croda International (LON:CRDA) Given New GBX 4,200 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,400 ($57.06) to GBX 4,200 ($54.47) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($68.73) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Croda International Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Croda International

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 3,952 ($51.25) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,346.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,619.30. The company has a market cap of £5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,256.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 3,849 ($49.92) and a one year high of GBX 6,032 ($78.23).

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,550 ($59.01), for a total transaction of £100,100 ($129,814.55). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10 shares of company stock worth $43,653. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

