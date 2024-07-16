Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRT. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRT opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 347.77% and a net margin of 91.50%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

