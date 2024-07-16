CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. CrowdGather shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
CrowdGather Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
CrowdGather Company Profile
CrowdGather, Inc, a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences.
