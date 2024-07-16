Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Lifted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average of $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Barclays increased their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

